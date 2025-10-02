NextNRG Inc (NXXT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 6.01% at $1.94, before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXXT posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$4.34.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -52.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6390, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6930.

NextNRG Inc (NXXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. NextNRG Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.98%, in contrast to 1.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.66, making the entire transaction reach 41,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 263,976. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 1.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 238,976 in total.

NextNRG Inc (NXXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextNRG Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 69.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -52.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextNRG Inc (NXXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90.

In the same vein, NXXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextNRG Inc (NXXT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ: NXXT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.98% While, its Average True Range was 55.97.

Raw Stochastic average of NextNRG Inc (NXXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2525 that was higher than 0.2396 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.