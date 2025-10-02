No matter how cynical the overall market is CorMedix Inc (CRMD) performance over the last week is recorded -1.69%

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -4.99% at $11.05, before settling in for the price of $11.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRMD posted a 52-week range of $5.60-$17.43.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 29.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 692.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $862.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.00.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. CorMedix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.75%, in contrast to 44.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.13, making the entire transaction reach 131,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,250. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 50,000 for 13.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 509,496 in total.

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 692.86% and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in the upcoming year.

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CorMedix Inc (CRMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.80, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.36.

In the same vein, CRMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc (CRMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.19% While, its Average True Range was 37.05.

Raw Stochastic average of CorMedix Inc (CRMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.