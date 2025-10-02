No matter how cynical the overall market is Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) performance over the last week is recorded 51.21%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) set off with pace as it heaved 22.95% to $1.5, before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELBM posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$2.60.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.72%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0554, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2455.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Electra Battery Materials Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.46%, in contrast to 4.91% institutional ownership.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electra Battery Materials Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.25% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 63.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.05.

In the same vein, ELBM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Electra Battery Materials Corp, ELBM]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.91% While, its Average True Range was 86.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1775 that was higher than 0.0771 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.