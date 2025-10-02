No matter how cynical the overall market is Gogo Inc (GOGO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.88%

As on Wednesday,Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) started slowly as it slid -2.68% to $8.36, before settling in for the price of $8.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOGO posted a 52-week range of $6.17-$16.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 200.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.10.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Gogo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.73%, in contrast to 58.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 12.11, making the entire transaction reach 121,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 18 ’25, Company’s EVP, COO sold 107,136 for 15.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,607,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,454 in total.

Gogo Inc (GOGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 200.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gogo Inc (GOGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $186.61, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.00.

In the same vein, GOGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gogo Inc, GOGO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.18 million was better the volume of 1.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.91% While, its Average True Range was 28.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Gogo Inc (GOGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.63 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.