No matter how cynical the overall market is KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) performance over the last week is recorded 0.42%

As on Wednesday,KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.58% to $19.3, before settling in for the price of $19.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEKE posted a 52-week range of $16.05-$26.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.22.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 21.74% institutional ownership.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

KE Holdings Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.27% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.82, and its Beta score is -0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, BEKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [KE Holdings Inc ADR, BEKE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.05 million was lower the volume of 8.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.51% While, its Average True Range was 48.73.

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was higher than 0.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.