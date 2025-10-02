No matter how cynical the overall market is Kellanova (K) performance over the last week is recorded 7.15%

Kellanova (NYSE: K) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 0.54% to $82.46, before settling in for the price of $82.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, K posted a 52-week range of $76.48-$83.22.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $347.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $344.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $81.08.

Kellanova (K) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Kellanova’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.94%, in contrast to 70.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 114,599 shares at the rate of 79.55, making the entire transaction reach 9,116,878 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,097,438. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 114,583 for 79.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,164,578. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,212,037 in total.

Kellanova (K) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kellanova’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.25% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kellanova (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kellanova (K). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.55, and its Beta score is 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.11.

In the same vein, K’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kellanova (K)

[Kellanova, K] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 99.30% While, its Average True Range was 78.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Kellanova (K) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was higher than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.