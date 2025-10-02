No matter how cynical the overall market is TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.25%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) established initial surge of 1.20% at $36.56, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $36.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGTX posted a 52-week range of $21.16-$46.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 399.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.44.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TG Therapeutics Inc industry. TG Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.92%, in contrast to 64.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 20,852 shares at the rate of 32.24, making the entire transaction reach 672,268 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,061.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 399.99% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $97.70, and its Beta score is 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.78.

In the same vein, TGTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TG Therapeutics Inc, TGTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.27% While, its Average True Range was 71.98.

Raw Stochastic average of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.21 that was lower than 1.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.