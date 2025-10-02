No matter how cynical the overall market is Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) performance over the last week is recorded 15.71%

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.18% at $4.45, before settling in for the price of $4.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNCY posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$11.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -31.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.63.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.73%, in contrast to 37.32% institutional ownership.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.43 in the upcoming year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.18.

In the same vein, UNCY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.32% While, its Average True Range was 67.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.24 that was lower than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.