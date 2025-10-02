Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.26

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.58% to $2.71, before settling in for the price of $2.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NMG posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$2.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.71%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $412.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.84.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.19%, in contrast to 1.92% institutional ownership.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.66% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70.

In the same vein, NMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG)

[Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc, NMG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.94% While, its Average True Range was 69.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was higher than 0.11 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.