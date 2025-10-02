Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) 20 Days SMA touch -14.43%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday,Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.03% to $1.37, before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBY posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$2.93.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 66.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4818, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8280.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.62%, in contrast to 20.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 22,976 shares at the rate of 0.56, making the entire transaction reach 12,929 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,015,462. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 04 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 4,538 for 0.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,367. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,020,000 in total.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73.

In the same vein, NBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.86.

Technical Analysis of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc, NBY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was lower the volume of 2.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.76% While, its Average True Range was 36.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.3080 that was higher than 0.1506 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.