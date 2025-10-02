NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $357.02K

As on Wednesday,NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.21% to $3.34, before settling in for the price of $3.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRXP posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$6.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.75%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.65.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.16%, in contrast to 25.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’24, this organization’s Chairman and Chief Scientist bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 46,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 84,634.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.75% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.11.

In the same vein, NRXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc, NRXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.41 million was lower the volume of 0.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.41% While, its Average True Range was 71.73.

Raw Stochastic average of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was lower than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.