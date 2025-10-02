Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) went up 12.39% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 12.39% at $0.26, before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVVE posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$5.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4296, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4546.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Nuvve Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.98%, in contrast to 1.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 0.47, making the entire transaction reach 94,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 333,475. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31 ’24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,680 for 0.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 0. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,381 in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, NVVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.08.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.91% While, its Average True Range was 48.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0212 that was lower than 0.1359 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.