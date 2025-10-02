ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) latest performance of -14.53% is not what was on cards

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) flaunted slowness of -14.53% at $2.53, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STKS posted a 52-week range of $2.31-$5.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 174.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $78.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.22.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ONE Group Hospitality Inc industry. ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.74%, in contrast to 41.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09 ’25, this organization’s See Explanation of Responses sold 160,000 shares at the rate of 4.70, making the entire transaction reach 752,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,823,266. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07 ’25, Company’s See Explanation of Responses sold 88,780 for 4.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 438,573. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,930,000 in total.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 174.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, STKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ONE Group Hospitality Inc, STKS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.14% While, its Average True Range was 46.00.

Raw Stochastic average of ONE Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.