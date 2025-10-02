OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) average volume reaches $193.55K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 15.00% at $2.53, before settling in for the price of $2.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPAL posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$4.11.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 650.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $438.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.52.

OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. OPAL Fuels Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.58%, in contrast to 38.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15 ’25, this organization’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 21,744 shares at the rate of 2.30, making the entire transaction reach 50,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,261. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 18,256 for 2.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,354. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,517 in total.

OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 650.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year.

OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.23, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34.

In the same vein, OPAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OPAL Fuels Inc (NASDAQ: OPAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.19% While, its Average True Range was 61.02.

Raw Stochastic average of OPAL Fuels Inc (OPAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was higher than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.