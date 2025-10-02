Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) PE Ratio stood at $24.75: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.65% to $19.68, before settling in for the price of $20.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPRA posted a 52-week range of $12.83-$22.50.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.67%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.93.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opera Ltd ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.78% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.75, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.68.

In the same vein, OPRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Opera Ltd ADR, OPRA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.60% While, its Average True Range was 55.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.79 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.