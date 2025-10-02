OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Moves -7.41% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) flaunted slowness of -7.41% at $18.98, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $20.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPRX posted a 52-week range of $3.78-$20.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -36.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $352.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.72.

OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the OptimizeRx Corp industry. OptimizeRx Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.39%, in contrast to 72.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 11,120 shares at the rate of 17.49, making the entire transaction reach 194,489 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,215.

OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.48% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year.

OptimizeRx Corp (NASDAQ: OPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.27.

In the same vein, OPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [OptimizeRx Corp, OPRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.71% While, its Average True Range was 52.36.

Raw Stochastic average of OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.12 that was higher than 1.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.