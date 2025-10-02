Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.27

Oruka Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ORKA) flaunted slowness of -3.17% at $18.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $19.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORKA posted a 52-week range of $5.49-$31.13.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $900.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.16.

Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Oruka Therapeutics Inc industry. Oruka Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.06%, in contrast to 67.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 88,794 shares at the rate of 11.44, making the entire transaction reach 1,015,803 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,148,428. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 14,950 for 11.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,868. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,059,634 in total.

Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.51% and is forecasted to reach -2.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.34% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Oruka Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ORKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 27.42.

In the same vein, ORKA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Oruka Therapeutics Inc, ORKA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.34% While, its Average True Range was 64.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Oruka Therapeutics Inc (ORKA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.57 that was higher than 1.00 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.