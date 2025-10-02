Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) is -35.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Wednesday,Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) started slowly as it slid -1.89% to $1.04, before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTLK posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$6.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 36.59%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6241, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6809.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.52%, in contrast to 20.57% institutional ownership.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.69% and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.59% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.60.

In the same vein, OTLK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Outlook Therapeutics Inc, OTLK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.14 million was better the volume of 1.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.86% While, its Average True Range was 43.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0763 that was lower than 0.1638 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.