Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) went up 7.81% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Wednesday,Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.81% to $1.38, before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PACB posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.72.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -23.55% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $300.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $264.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $414.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3206, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3837.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.96%, in contrast to 56.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 26,836 shares at the rate of 1.31, making the entire transaction reach 35,182 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,920,035.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.51% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.66.

In the same vein, PACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, PACB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.8 million was lower the volume of 9.2 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.49% While, its Average True Range was 67.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0750 that was lower than 0.0990 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.