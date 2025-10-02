Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.78 million

Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ: PSKY) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.16% to $18.89, before settling in for the price of $18.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSKY posted a 52-week range of $9.95-$20.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $505.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.44.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Paramount Skydance Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.27%, in contrast to 81.64% institutional ownership.

Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paramount Skydance Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.87% and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in the upcoming year.

Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ: PSKY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.67.

In the same vein, PSKY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY)

[Paramount Skydance Corp, PSKY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.23% While, its Average True Range was 59.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.11 that was higher than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.