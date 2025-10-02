Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) last week performance was 1.03%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.72% to $2.95, before settling in for the price of $2.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMC posted a 52-week range of $2.45-$5.56.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 39.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.13%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $512.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $510.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.14.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 39.36% institutional ownership.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.13% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, AMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Going through the that latest performance of [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AMC]. Its last 5-days volume of 16.32 million indicated improvement to the volume of 11.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.57% While, its Average True Range was 54.84.

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was lower than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.