Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) last week performance was -6.79%

As on Wednesday,Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) started slowly as it slid -11.07% to $60.12, before settling in for the price of $67.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLNO posted a 52-week range of $41.50-$90.32.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.82.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.40%, in contrast to 96.49% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01 ’25, Company’s insider sold 3,830 for 82.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 316,971. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,206 in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.98% and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in the upcoming year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 97.83.

In the same vein, SLNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Soleno Therapeutics Inc, SLNO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.8 million was better the volume of 1.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.13% While, its Average True Range was 45.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.99 that was higher than 3.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.