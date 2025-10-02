Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) last week performance was 2.63%

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) established initial surge of 1.05% at $122.64, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $121.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $73.37-$122.65.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.14%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $812.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.92.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Southern Copper Corporation industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 90.78%, in contrast to 8.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 200 shares at the rate of 105.44, making the entire transaction reach 21,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,913. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03 ’25, Company’s Director sold 214 for 101.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,614. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,113 in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.29% and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.55, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.76.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.45, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.49% While, its Average True Range was 78.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.96 that was higher than 2.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.