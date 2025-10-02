Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as StoneCo Ltd (STNE) last week performance was -3.09%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) flaunted slowness of -3.81% at $18.19, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $18.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STNE posted a 52-week range of $7.72-$19.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $250.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $249.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.68.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the StoneCo Ltd industry. StoneCo Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.12%, in contrast to 72.08% institutional ownership.

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.24% and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in the upcoming year.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for StoneCo Ltd (STNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 109.89.

In the same vein, STNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [StoneCo Ltd, STNE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.14% While, its Average True Range was 46.18.

Raw Stochastic average of StoneCo Ltd (STNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.59 that was higher than 0.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.