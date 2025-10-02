Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) last week performance was 11.97%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 5.30% to $20.68, before settling in for the price of $19.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIPS posted a 52-week range of $12.14-$19.83.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $415.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $415.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.21.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 67.20% institutional ownership.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.89% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.23, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, VIPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS)

[Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR, VIPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.17% While, its Average True Range was 87.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.49 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.