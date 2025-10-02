Personalis Inc (PSNL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.83

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) established initial surge of 5.98% at $6.91, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $6.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSNL posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$7.79.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -11.31% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $612.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.05.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Personalis Inc industry. Personalis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.13%, in contrast to 43.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND EVP sold 452 shares at the rate of 6.57, making the entire transaction reach 2,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 124,505. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s CFO AND COO sold 641 for 6.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,211. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,458 in total.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Personalis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.56% and is forecasted to reach -0.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Personalis Inc (PSNL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.63.

In the same vein, PSNL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Personalis Inc, PSNL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.82% While, its Average True Range was 82.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Personalis Inc (PSNL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.