Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) average volume reaches $940.31K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) open the trading on N/A, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.42% to $2.42, before settling in for the price of $2.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$9.79.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 66.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 66.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.07.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.21%, in contrast to 4.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, Pres & CEO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.42, making the entire transaction reach 4,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,149. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 2.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,666 in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.18% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 64.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 66.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.36.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO)

[Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, PHIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.39% While, its Average True Range was 63.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.