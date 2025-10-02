Planet Labs PBC (PL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.00

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) set off with pace as it heaved 6.09% to $13.77, before settling in for the price of $12.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PL posted a 52-week range of $2.06-$13.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 31.85% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.48.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Planet Labs PBC’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.71%, in contrast to 40.47% institutional ownership.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.43% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Labs PBC (PL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 120.25.

In the same vein, PL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Planet Labs PBC, PL]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.29 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.51% While, its Average True Range was 91.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Labs PBC (PL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.70 that was higher than 0.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.