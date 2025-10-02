Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.86

As on Wednesday,Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.77% to $3.92, before settling in for the price of $3.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLTK posted a 52-week range of $3.37-$8.80.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $376.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.20.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Playtika Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.50%, in contrast to 17.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 389,053 shares at the rate of 4.70, making the entire transaction reach 1,827,538 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,510,511. Preceding that transaction, on May 28 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 150,869 for 4.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 719,962. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,359,642 in total.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.99% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.18% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.01, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.32.

In the same vein, PLTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Playtika Holding Corp, PLTK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.93 million was better the volume of 1.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.98% While, its Average True Range was 63.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was higher than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.