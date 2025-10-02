Precigen Inc (PGEN) plunge -13.47% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 1.52% to $3.34, before settling in for the price of $3.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGEN posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$5.22.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $297.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $995.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.88.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Precigen Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.63%, in contrast to 27.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 106,837 shares at the rate of 3.38, making the entire transaction reach 361,109 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 346,070. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 29 ’25, Company’s Director sold 67,523 for 3.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 243,083. This particular insider is now the holder of 452,907 in total.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Precigen Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.55% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Precigen Inc (PGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 229.32.

In the same vein, PGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Precigen Inc (PGEN)

[Precigen Inc, PGEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.68% While, its Average True Range was 36.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Precigen Inc (PGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.