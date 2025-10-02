Presurance Holdings Inc (CNFR) volume hits 88311.0: A New Opening for Investors

Presurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -8.61% at $1.12, before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNFR posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$2.21.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9749, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8881.

Presurance Holdings Inc (CNFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Presurance Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.04%, in contrast to 3.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,735,769. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 1.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,000 in total.

Presurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Presurance Holdings Inc (CNFR). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.45, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, CNFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.45.

Technical Analysis of Presurance Holdings Inc (CNFR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Presurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.2 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.47% While, its Average True Range was 58.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Presurance Holdings Inc (CNFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2796 that was higher than 0.0851 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.