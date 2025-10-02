ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) surge 9.99% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) established initial surge of 7.29% at $0.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PMN posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$1.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -793.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5654, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6628.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ProMIS Neurosciences Inc industry. ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.94%, in contrast to 21.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 0.97, making the entire transaction reach 14,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,617.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -793.18% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97.

In the same vein, PMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ProMIS Neurosciences Inc, PMN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.94% While, its Average True Range was 54.88.

Raw Stochastic average of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc (PMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0305 that was lower than 0.0698 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.