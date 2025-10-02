Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) surge 14.56% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) set off with pace as it heaved 6.31% to $2.36, before settling in for the price of $2.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLX posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$3.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 225.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.00.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.67%, in contrast to 15.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 129,000 shares at the rate of 1.60, making the entire transaction reach 205,884 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 303,000.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 225.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (AMEX: PLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.89, and its Beta score is -0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.04.

In the same vein, PLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc, PLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.65 million was inferior to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.82% While, its Average True Range was 82.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.