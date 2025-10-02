Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) is predicted to post EPS of -0.38 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Wednesday,Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.38% to $4.41, before settling in for the price of $4.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TARA posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$10.48.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 55.31%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $170.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.82.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Protara Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.89%, in contrast to 70.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 3.19, making the entire transaction reach 63,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 26 ’25, Company’s Chf Scientific Operations Off sold 21,224 for 4.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 96,145. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,861 in total.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.95% and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 55.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.82.

In the same vein, TARA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Protara Therapeutics Inc, TARA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.79 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.00% While, its Average True Range was 80.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.