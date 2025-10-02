Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) average volume reaches $937.10K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) established initial surge of 1.64% at $9.92, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $9.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTA posted a 52-week range of $4.32-$18.88.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.15% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $533.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.01.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Prothena Corporation plc industry. Prothena Corporation plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.26%, in contrast to 78.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 3,317,938 shares at the rate of 8.36, making the entire transaction reach 27,744,929 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,266,342. Preceding that transaction, on May 06 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,984,053 for 7.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,164,712. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,304,596 in total.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.36% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 51.64.

In the same vein, PRTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Prothena Corporation plc, PRTA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.87% While, its Average True Range was 84.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was higher than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.