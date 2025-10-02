Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) last month performance of 35.19% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday,Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.55% to $1.46, before settling in for the price of $1.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$5.77.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 43.26% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $295.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3309, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6263.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.00%, in contrast to 28.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22 ’25, this organization’s GC & Corp. Secretary sold 5,364 shares at the rate of 1.68, making the entire transaction reach 9,025 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 966,170. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23 ’25, Company’s GC & Corp. Secretary sold 5,364 for 1.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,770. This particular insider is now the holder of 960,806 in total.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.17% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 86.70.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Quantum-Si Incorporated, QSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.86 million was lower the volume of 11.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.91% While, its Average True Range was 55.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1482 that was higher than 0.1273 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.