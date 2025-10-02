Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) volume hits 0.58 million: A New Opening for Investors

Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) flaunted slowness of -3.47% at $28.67, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $29.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAPP posted a 52-week range of $6.43-$42.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.24.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rapport Therapeutics Inc industry. Rapport Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.98%, in contrast to 47.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,835 shares at the rate of 26.32, making the entire transaction reach 1,074,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 585,412. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,585 for 26.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 936,472. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,144 in total.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.07% and is forecasted to reach -3.92 in the upcoming year.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.75.

In the same vein, RAPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rapport Therapeutics Inc, RAPP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.63% While, its Average True Range was 63.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.07 that was higher than 1.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.