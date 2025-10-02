Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) recent quarterly performance of 6.94% is not showing the real picture

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 0.19% to $5.24, before settling in for the price of $5.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPAY posted a 52-week range of $3.59-$9.75.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $455.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.73.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Repay Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.33%, in contrast to 93.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 26,385 shares at the rate of 5.89, making the entire transaction reach 155,408 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 193,532.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.52.

In the same vein, RPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

[Repay Holdings Corporation, RPAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.70% While, its Average True Range was 40.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.25 that was higher than 0.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.