Replimune Group Inc (REPL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $9.96M

As on Wednesday,Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.48% to $4.21, before settling in for the price of $4.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPL posted a 52-week range of $2.68-$17.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -14.85% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $328.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.28.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Replimune Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.98%, in contrast to 96.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,154 shares at the rate of 5.37, making the entire transaction reach 49,157 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,368. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 32,279 for 8.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 260,169. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,405,071 in total.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.68% and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc (REPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.94.

In the same vein, REPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Replimune Group Inc, REPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was lower the volume of 4.06 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.68% While, its Average True Range was 41.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.