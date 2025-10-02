Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.9709: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday,Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) started slowly as it slid -2.06% to $0.36, before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVPH posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$4.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4343, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9709.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.60%, in contrast to 15.00% institutional ownership.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.11% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90.

In the same vein, RVPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, RVPH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.62 million was better the volume of 2.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.48% While, its Average True Range was 50.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0340 that was lower than 0.0535 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.