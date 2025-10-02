Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) EPS is poised to hit -1.41 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.80% at $45.86, before settling in for the price of $46.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVMD posted a 52-week range of $29.17-$62.40.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $186.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.72.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Revolution Medicines Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.32%, in contrast to 91.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 24 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 1,799 shares at the rate of 44.26, making the entire transaction reach 79,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,425.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.57% and is forecasted to reach -5.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.79.

In the same vein, RVMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.50, a figure that is expected to reach -1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.96% While, its Average True Range was 61.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.66 that was higher than 1.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.