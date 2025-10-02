Roblox Corporation (RBLX) last month volatility was 3.69%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Wednesday,Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) started slowly as it slid -3.21% to $134.07, before settling in for the price of $138.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RBLX posted a 52-week range of $37.50-$150.59.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -61.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.36%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $644.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $595.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $128.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $87.52.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Roblox Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.07%, in contrast to 75.82% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 18 ’25, Company’s Chief Safety Officer sold 6,000 for 136.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 819,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 278,642 in total.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.36% and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -61.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Roblox Corporation (RBLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.68.

In the same vein, RBLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Roblox Corporation, RBLX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.55 million was lower the volume of 8.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.19% While, its Average True Range was 49.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.73 that was higher than 4.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.