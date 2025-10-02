Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) EPS growth this year is 98.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Wednesday,Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) started slowly as it slid -2.10% to $20.05, before settling in for the price of $20.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSI posted a 52-week range of $9.54-$22.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.81.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Rush Street Interactive Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.10%, in contrast to 94.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 19.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,397,249 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 876,150. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 30,000 for 20.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 603,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 224,806 in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $99.45, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.98.

In the same vein, RSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc, RSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.65 million was lower the volume of 1.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.13% While, its Average True Range was 34.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.84 that was higher than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.