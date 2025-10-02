RxSight Inc (RXST) last month volatility was 5.73%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) established initial surge of 0.22% at $9.01, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $8.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXST posted a 52-week range of $6.32-$55.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $368.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.76.

RxSight Inc (RXST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RxSight Inc industry. RxSight Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.45%, in contrast to 94.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 25.71, making the entire transaction reach 180,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,793.

RxSight Inc (RXST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

RxSight Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.59% and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in the upcoming year.

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RxSight Inc (RXST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.51.

In the same vein, RXST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RxSight Inc (RXST)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RxSight Inc, RXST]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.01% While, its Average True Range was 46.04.

Raw Stochastic average of RxSight Inc (RXST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.46 that was lower than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.