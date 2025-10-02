Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) is 7.49% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.73% at $21.21, before settling in for the price of $20.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SDGR posted a 52-week range of $16.60-$28.47.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -45.98% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.67.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Schrodinger Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.87%, in contrast to 97.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14 ’25, this organization’s President of R&D, Therapeutics sold 16,723 shares at the rate of 25.09, making the entire transaction reach 419,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,625.

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Schrodinger Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.93% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Schrodinger Inc (SDGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.06.

In the same vein, SDGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.22% While, its Average True Range was 74.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.75 that was lower than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.