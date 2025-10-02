SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) recent quarterly performance of 45.05% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SBET) set off with pace as it heaved 2.12% to $17.37, before settling in for the price of $17.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBET posted a 52-week range of $2.26-$124.12.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -19.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.74.

SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gambling industry. SharpLink Gaming Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.55%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 18,334 shares at the rate of 19.17, making the entire transaction reach 351,395 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,998. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18 ’25, Company’s Director sold 18,334 for 19.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 351,503. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,998 in total.

SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SBET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1073.55.

In the same vein, SBET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.72.

Technical Analysis of SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET)

Going through the that latest performance of [SharpLink Gaming Inc, SBET]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.72 million was inferior to the volume of 16.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.81% While, its Average True Range was 52.59.

Raw Stochastic average of SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.11 that was lower than 4.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.