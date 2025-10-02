Shopify Inc (SHOP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.73

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) open the trading on N/A, with great promise as it jumped 0.65% to $149.57, before settling in for the price of $148.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOP posted a 52-week range of $69.84-$159.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.22 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $194.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $141.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $115.04.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Shopify Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.37%, in contrast to 66.11% institutional ownership.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shopify Inc (SHOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $83.07, and its Beta score is 2.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 107.83.

In the same vein, SHOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

[Shopify Inc, SHOP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.00% While, its Average True Range was 55.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Shopify Inc (SHOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.19 that was higher than 4.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.