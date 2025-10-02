Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.78M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on N/A, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) set off with pace as it heaved 4.81% to $1.09, before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIDU posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$7.65.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.26% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1988, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8689.

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Sidus Space Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.76%, in contrast to 2.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 13,468 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 22,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,468. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 1,532 for 1.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,467. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sidus Space Inc (SIDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.17.

In the same vein, SIDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.98, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sidus Space Inc, SIDU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.86% While, its Average True Range was 49.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0929 that was lower than 0.1015 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.