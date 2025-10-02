Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) went up 3.16% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) established initial surge of 3.16% at $6.52, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $6.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SVM posted a 52-week range of $2.87-$6.46.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.05.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Silvercorp Metals Inc industry. Silvercorp Metals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.95%, in contrast to 44.79% institutional ownership.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.74% and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.93, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.00.

In the same vein, SVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Silvercorp Metals Inc, SVM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.39% While, its Average True Range was 81.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.32 that was higher than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.