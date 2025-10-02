SNDL Inc (SNDL) recent quarterly performance of 103.20% is not showing the real picture

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) flaunted slowness of -5.22% at $2.54, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNDL posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$2.79.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 59.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $653.79 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.69.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SNDL Inc industry. SNDL Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.31%, in contrast to 27.62% institutional ownership.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SNDL Inc (SNDL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.27.

In the same vein, SNDL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SNDL Inc (SNDL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SNDL Inc, SNDL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.92% While, its Average True Range was 52.38.

Raw Stochastic average of SNDL Inc (SNDL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.